Clemson's recruiting dominance under Dabo Swinney is still going strong heading into the 2019 recruiting cycle.

Clemson gets commitment from 5-star WR Frank Ladson

The Tigers on Saturday secured the commitment of five-star Class of 2019 receiver Frank Ladson, the No. 3 overall prospect at his position and 14th-ranked recruit overall according to 247Sports' Composite rankings.

Ladson announced his commitment via Twitter:

The 6-4, 170-pound receiver from Miami is the Tigers' seventh commitment of the 2019 class, and their first five-star prospect. He wasn't the only recruit from the 2019 class to commit, either: Four-star dual-threat quarterback Taisun Phommachanh, the No. 1 player in the state of Connecticut, announced his commitment to Clemson on Saturday as well.

The Tigers' 2019 class now ranks 13th nationally and third in the ACC, a year after their 2018 class — ranked seventh nationally and best among ACC schools, respectively — pulled in five five-star recruits and the top player from five different states.