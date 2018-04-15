Rugby League: Joy of six as in-form Wire extend winning run

Warrington Wolves extended their winning run to six Super League matches as they held off Hull KR's second-half fightback to cruise to a 40-26 win at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Joy of six as in-form Wire extend winning run

The Wire have charged up the table in recent weeks and their fine form continued on Saturday, even though Steve Price's men made a slow start to each half.

Indeed, the first home try did not arrive until the 20th minute when Mike Cooper went over, but Warrington led 22-2 by the interval as a Jack Hughes brace sandwiched Ben Currie's score.

If the Wolves were comfortable at the break, their nerves were jangling just 10 minutes after the restart following a trio of quickfire Rovers tries - Maurice Blair, James Donaldson and Chris Atkin crossing.

But Warrington would not be denied and back they came. After a tight quarter of an hour, Tom Lineham sparked another frantic spell, his try followed by efforts from Stefan Ratchford and Ryan Atkins.

Danny McGuire closed the gap five minutes from time, but the Wire saw out a comfortable victory to move level with second-placed Wigan Warriors in the table.