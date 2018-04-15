NBA Draft 2018: Moe Wagner to leave Michigan a year early

Standout Michigan forward Moe Wagner is turning pro, he announced Saturday on The Players’ Tribune.

Wagner, a 6-10 junior from Berlin, led Michigan to the Final Four, where the Wolverines lost 79-62 to Villanova in the championship game.

He averaged team highs in points (14.6) and rebounds (7.1) this past season for Michigan, which won a school-record 33 games.

Saying it was time to “take the next big step,” Wagner declared he “decided to sign with an agent and enter the 2018 NBA Draft.”

“This wasn’t an easy decision for me,” he wrote. “I know people always say that, and maybe it sounds like they don’t 100 percent mean it. But I’m telling you guys — the idea of leaving Michigan, of leaving this community, is really tough. This place has really started to feel like home.”





The 2018 NBA Draft is June 21 at Barclays Center in New York.