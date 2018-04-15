Chelsea's 3-2 win over Southampton on Saturday was their first victory from two goals down in the Premier League since August 2002.

Chelsea claim first win from 2-0 down since 2002

Antonio Conte's men produced a lacklustre display in the first half at St. Mary's, and fell behind to Dusan Tadic's opener.

Jan Bednarek, making his first start for Saints, then doubled the hosts' lead in the 60th minute, leaving Chelsea facing the prospect of a sixth league defeat in nine matches.

But Olivier Giroud was introduced from the bench right after Bednarek's goal and he soon made an impact, pulling one back with a header - his first top-flight goal since joining from Arsenal in January.

Eden Hazard levelled with an emphatic finish before Giroud – just eight minutes after his first – got a second to leave Saints deflated and defeated.

It was the first time they have produced such a fightback since Claudio Ranieri's tenure in 2002.

On that occasion goals from Paul Konchesky – who was also sent off – and Richard Rufus put Charlton Athletic in charge, but Gianfranco Zola got Chelsea back in the contest.

Carlton Cole and Frank Lampard then netted in the last six minutes to complete the comeback.