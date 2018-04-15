There were stories of joy, despair and pure sporting theatre on the penultimate day of the Commonwealth Games, while Usain Bolt appeared to reconsider his retirement.

Commonwealth Games 2018: England make netball history, Bolt questions retirement

Bolt questioned his decision to quit athletics after the disappointing performance of Jamaica's sprinters, but there were plenty of success stories to enjoy on the Gold Coast.

England's historic last-gasp netball victory over Jamaica and an emotional win in the ring for Skye Nicolson were among the highlights.

Here we take a look at the day's finest moments as the Games near a conclusion.

BOLT COMEBACK ON THE CARDS?

Bolt admitted he had been forced to "ask myself a few questions" after watching Jamaica's sprinters struggle on the Gold Coast.

Individually, silver medals for Christania Williams and Shericka Jackson in the women's 100 metres and 200m respectively were as good as it got for Jamaica, while Yohan Blake's 100m bronze was the highlight for the men.

Jamaica were beaten to gold by England in the women's 4x100m, and their men had to settle for third behind South Africa in a race also won by the hosts of the next Games in Birmingham.

Bolt took to Twitter to ask: "Did I retire too soon? Hmmm."

ENGLAND WALKING ON SUNSHINE

One of the most thrilling moments of the Games occurred in the netball semi-finals between England and Jamaica's Sunshine Girls.

No team other than Australia and New Zealand had ever reached the gold medal match of a Commonwealth netball tournament, so history was assured for the winner of this clash.

England were six goals down at half-time but Jo Harten netted the winner with one second left on the clock, sparking scenes of delirium among the Roses contingent.

Australia await in the final following their victory over the Silver Ferns of New Zealand - a trans-Tasman rivalry that was played out twice in Saturday's hockey finals.

New Zealand triumphed in the women's decider, before Australia's men took gold in their match.

NICOLSON CLAIMS EMOTIONAL VICTORY

On a day when 16 gold medals were handed out in the boxing ring, one fighter in particular struck an emotional chord with spectators at the Oxenford Studios.

Skye Nicolson is the sister of 1990 bronze medallist Jamie, who was killed in a car crash along with her other brother Gavin in 1994 - a year before Skye was born.

And, competing in the same 57kg division in which her brother graced the podium 28 years ago, Nicolson claimed gold in a controversial split decision against Northern Ireland's Michaela Walsh, who felt she had done enough for the win.

"I'm so glad I got to enjoy the moment with mum and dad and thinking of Jamie 100 per cent," she said. "I'm so glad I got this gold medal for my family and for him."

ELSEWHERE...

Two Australians competing against the odds took gold in the men's and women's road cycling races.

Steele von Hoff broke four vertebrae in a racing crash six weeks ago, while Chloe Hosking was involved in a high-speed incident during the Tour of Flanders, but both topped the podium on Saturday.

Meanwhile, in the Queen's Prize shooting, David Luckman's victory earned him the traditional ride to the podium in a sedan chair.