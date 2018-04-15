Andrew Fifita's knee injury is not as serious as initially feared and the Cronulla Sharks forward could even be fit to play next weekend.

Fifita relief for Sharks

There were concerns that Fifita may miss the rest of the season with suspected anterior cruciate ligament damage sustained during the defeat to St George Illawarra Dragons on Friday.

The 28-year-old is only expected to be out for a month at the most, though, after it was revealed that he had suffered severe swelling on the knee and bone bruising.

"That's massive news for us," Sharks coach Shane Flanagan told NRL.com. "In regards to Andrew, his ACL has not been damaged but he's got no PCL [posterior cruciate ligament], or the little he had left of that has torn.

"It means his knee is unstable and went from underneath him because of not having that PCL, so the first diagnosis (suspected torn ACL) was wrong, thank God.

"He does have some bone bruising so we have to see how that settles over the next couple of days and by Tuesday I'll have a better idea. At this stage he could be right next weekend or he could be out for a month."

Co-captains in Paul Gallen and Wade Graham will miss the next two rounds at least due to knee and hamstring injuries respectively.

Prop Matt Prior has avoided a suspension for a high shot on James Graham, which review committee deemed to warrant a grade one charge. He faces a fine of $1500, which will be reduced to $1350 if he makes an early guilty plea.