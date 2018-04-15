Manchester United are hoping to build on their strong run of recent form by following their win over the Premier League leaders with a win over struggling West Bromwich Albion.

Man United vs West Brom: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

After coming down from two goals down to beat Manchester City 3-2 last week and prevent Pep Guardiola's side from sealing their title, United can further delay their rivals' party by heaping further misery on West Brom.

Sunday's visitors picked up a point against Swansea last week to end a nine-game losing streak in the league, but are desperate for more to maintain any chance of survival.

Game Manchester United vs West Brom Date Sunday, April 15 Time 16:00 BST / 11:30 ET Stream (US only) fuboTV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream NBC / Telemundo fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game can be watched live on TV on Sky Sports Premier League and it can be streamed live online using Sky Go.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Premier League Sky Go

Squads & Team News

Position Man United players Goalkeepers De Gea, Romero, Pereira Defenders Bailly, Blind, Darmian, Jones, Lindelof, Rojo, Shaw, Smalling, Valencia Midfielders Carrick, Fellaini, Gomes, Hamilton, Herrera, Lingard, Mata, Matic, McTominay, Pogba, Young Forwards Sanchez, Lukaku, Martial, Rashford

The recent return to the squad of Daley Blind, Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo and Marouane Fellaini means that goalkeeper Sergio Romero is the only question mark for Jose Mourinho.

Potential Man Utd starting XI: De Gea; Valencia, Smalling, Bailly, Young; Herrera, Matic, Pogba Lingard, Sanchez; Lukaku.

Position West Brom players Goalkeepers Foster, Myhill, Palmer Defenders Nyom, Gibbs, Evans, Gabr, McAuley, Dawson, Hegazi Midfielders Yacob, Morrison, Livermore, Phillips, Brunt, McClean, Burke, Barry, Krychowiak, Chadli, Field, Harper Forwards Robson-Kanu, Rondon, Sturridge, Rodriguez, Leko

James Morrison remains out of action for the Baggies, while Jonny Evans and Gareth Barry are doubtful, but Nacer Chadli, Sam Field and Daniel Sturridge could be back in the squad.

Potential West Brom starting XI: Foster, Dawson, Hegazi, Evans, Gibbs; Phillips, Livermore, Brunt, McClean; Rodriguez, Rondon.

Betting & Match Odds

United are 1/5 heavy favourites to win with dabblebet, while West Brom are available at 11/1 and a draw comes in at 11/2.

Match Preview

Both clubs are merely hoping to delay the inevitable in the league, with United set to watch their city rivals lift the Premier League crown and West Brom going down a division.

The Red Devils should be confident of taking the three points against a side shipping goals and on their third coach of the season, but Jose Mourinho expects a tough tie.

"I think [it will be] a big challenge because they know that in football anything is possible until mathematically it is impossible," he told reporters.

"They know that. Everybody knows, they know and they still smell a chance, but every match that is played, if they don't get points, then they are closer to relegation, but I think they still believe that mathematically it's possible.

"In our case, we come from a big result and during the week I was trying to fight that result by working well and hard and trying to make the players understand that it's not enough to deserve to finish second, we need the points to finish second and obviously to finish top four we need four or five points. But to finish second we need much more than that and after three important points last weekend we have to try to do this three and be closer to the end of the season and to the second position which, in this moment, is our ambition."

United may get another chance to further cut the gap on Manchester City if fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur manage to get something from them, but would also see Mauricio Pochettino's side close in and intensify the fight for second place.