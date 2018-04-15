Philippe Coutinho and Paulinho return to the Barcelona starting XI for Saturday's La Liga game against Valencia.

Barcelona team news: Coutinho & Paulinho start against Valencia

Coutinho was absent from the Catalan side's midweek defeat to Roma in the Champions League as he is ineligible, while Paulinho watched from the bench as his side went crashing out of the competition.

Ivan Rakitic and Nelson Semedo are the two players dropped from the side that lined up on Tuesday.

Valencia, meanwhile, have made just one change to the team that beat Espanyol 1-0 last week, with Ruben Vezo coming in to replace former Barcelona defender Martin Montoya at right-back.

Los Che visit Camp Nou looking to enhance their chances of finishing second in La Liga this season. Marcelino's side are three points behind Atletico Madrid, who host Levante on Sunday, and just one ahead of Real Madrid, visiting bottom side Malaga.

Although Ernesto Valverde's Barca suffered an embarrassing defeat in Europe, they are sitting comfortably at the top of the table, holding an 11-point lead with just seven games left to the campaign.

Barcelona starting XI: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Pique, Umtiti, Alba; Busquets, Paulinho, Coutinho, Iniesta; Suarez, Messi.

Valencia starting XI: Neto; Vezo, Garay, Gabriel, Gaya; Soler, Parejo, Kondogbia, Guedes; Rodrigo, Santi Mina.