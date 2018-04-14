News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Footy world's hilarious take on Bruce's Winx moment
Footy world's hilarious take on Bruce's Winx moment

Walker: 'On fire' Son deserves everything he gets at Spurs

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Kyle Walker says former Tottenham team-mate Son Heung-min deserves his success because he is "so nice" as the pair prepare to go head to head when Manchester City travel to Wembley.

Walker: 'On fire' Son deserves everything he gets at Spurs

Walker: 'On fire' Son deserves everything he gets at Spurs

Son has been a key man for Spurs this season, scoring 18 goals in all competitions and starring in a central position when Harry Kane was out with injury earlier in the campaign.

The South Korea international has now reverted to a wide role and is likely to line up directly against Walker, who left Tottenham last year, in the Premier League on Saturday.

"[Tottenham's] recent form has shown what a good side they are and what a good manager they have," Walker told City's official website.

"Son has been on fire and he deserves everything he gets. He is a very close friend of mine and the boy is so nice.

"He wouldn't say boo to a goose, he is that nice. He deserves everything he gets. His hard work is paying off for him."



MORE:
Man City Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Tottenham
| Tottenham vs Man City: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview
| Kane relishing Golden Boot battle with 'amazing' Salah

Son found the net 21 times last term, having only hit the target on eight occasions in his first season in England in 2015-16.

Back To Top