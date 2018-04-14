Salah, Kane & De Bruyne among nominees for PFA Players' Player of the Year

The Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) have revealed their nominees for the Players' Player of the Year award, with Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne chief among them.

Liverpool forward Salah and Manchester City midfielder De Bruyne have been shortlisted alongside two of the latter's team-mates, Leroy Sane and David Silva, Tottenham striker Harry Kane and Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea.

De Bruyne has played a vital role in City's relentless charge towards the Premier League title, making 15 assists and scoring seven times.

The Belgium international's all-round performances have drawn rave reviews throughout the campaign and he was considered the hot favourite for the PFA award for several months.

However, Salah has emerged as a real challenger to the Belgian after maintaining his outstanding form in the Premier League.

Having arrived from Roma last year, the former Chelsea winger has transitioned seamlessly, scoring 29 times in 31 league appearances.

That haul leaves him just two shy of the Premier League record for goals in a single 38-game season, with Liverpool still having five games to play.

Salah's closest challenger for the Golden Boot is Kane on 25 goals, and the prolific England star has been nominated for the Player of the Year award for the fourth year in succession.

Manchester United will have been disappointed not to get closer to runaway leaders City this term, though one constant for them has been the form of De Gea, who is the only goalkeeper among the nominees.