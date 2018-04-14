News

Kurt Fearnley's classy response to closing ceremony 'snub'
Fearnley's classy response to athlete 'snub'

Snapshot of Commonwealth Games day 10

Steve Larkin
AAP /

INVINCIBLES: Australia's men's hockey team downs New Zealand 2-0 to win gold - they've now won all six Commonwealth Games tournaments.

SECOND THOUGHTS? Usain Bolt watches on as his native Jamaica fails to win a sprint event at the Games, then openly ponders whether he retired too soon.

KENYAN'S CROWN: Kenya's world champion Elijah Manangoi wins the 1500m gold from compatriot Timothy Cheruiyot, a repeat of last year's result at the world titles.

IRISH ROBBED: Northern Ireland's Michaela Walsh reckons she was robbed of women's 75kg boxing gold by biased judges, who controversially gave the bout to Australia's Skye Nicolson.

ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT: Two indigenous protesters are arrested at the site of the cycling road race in a continuation of Games-long activism.

