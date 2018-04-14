New Zealand Warriors' five-match winning streak was brought to an abrupt halt on Saturday as they were beaten 27-18 at home by Brisbane Broncos.

Warriors suffer first defeat, Eels continue to flounder

Corey Oates and Jack Bird dictated play as the Broncos - missing injured duo Matt Gillett and Kodi Nikorima - bounced back from defeats in their last two matches.

Oates crossed early for the Broncos before Jamayne Isaako racked up a personal haul of 18 points, including two tries, for a result that lifts the visitors to eighth.

READ MORE: Jaguares roar back to conquer the Rebels

READ MORE: Nice guy Son deserves his Spurs success, says Walker

READ MORE: Furious Zidane hits out at Real Madrid ‘jealousy’

Defeat for the Warriors leaves St George Illawarra Dragons as the only team still boasting a perfect record in this season's NRL.

In a clash between two of the competition's struggling sides, Canterbury Bulldogs clambered two points clear of North Queensland Cowboys with a 27-10 triumph.

The Cowboys will have seen a home clash with the Bulldogs as an ideal opportunity to get back to winning ways, but they fell 19-0 down in the first half to ensure joy was in short supply at the 1300SMILES Stadium.

That defeat means the Cowboys are now on a five-match losing run for the first time since 2013.

Meanwhile, Parramatta Eels remain without a victory this season following an 18-2 defeat at Canberra Raiders, where an early downpour made life difficult for both teams.