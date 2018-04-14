Nice guy Son deserves his Spurs success, says Walker

Kyle Walker says former Tottenham team-mate Son Heung-min deserves his success because he is "so nice" as the pair prepare to go head to head when Manchester City travel to Wembley.

Son has been a key man for Spurs this season, scoring 18 goals in all competitions and starring in a central position when Harry Kane was out with injury earlier in the campaign.

The South Korea international has now reverted to a wide role and is likely to line up directly against Walker, who left Tottenham last year, in the Premier League on Saturday.

"[Tottenham's] recent form has shown what a good side they are and what a good manager they have," Walker told City's official website.

"Son has been on fire and he deserves everything he gets. He is a very close friend of mine and the boy is so nice.

"He wouldn't say boo to a goose, he is that nice. He deserves everything he gets. His hard work is paying off for him."

Son found the net 21 times last term, having only hit the target on eight occasions in his first season in England in 2015-16.