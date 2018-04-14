Three second-half tries inspired the Jaguares to a come-from-behind 25-22 victory at the Rebels in Super Rugby on Saturday.

Jaguares roar back to conquer the Rebels

It appeared as though the hosts would strengthen their position at the Australian Conference summit when they moved into a 19-6 lead with half an hour to play, but the Jaguares stormed back to move off the foot of the South African Conference - albeit perhaps only temporarily.

The boot of Nicolas Sanchez drew first blood for the visitors but they found themselves 14-3 down at the interval, Billy Meakes scoring the first try following Will Genia's break before Marika Koroibete crossed from Dane Haylett-Petty's offload.

Sanchez slotted his second penalty after half-time but the lead was stretched to 13 when Haylett-Petty put the finishing touches on good work from Genia and Meakes.

The momentum soon shifted, however, as Sebastian Cancelliere went over to reduce the deficit and when the hosts' Tetera Faulkner was sin-binned for cynical play the Jaguares capitalised as Ramiro Moyano held off three defenders to score.

Sanchez slotted the extras to leave the Jaguares trailing by one, which became four as Jack Debreczeni knocked over a kick, but the Argentinian outfit were not to be denied as Leonardo Senatore charged down Michael Ruru's kick and fed Bautista Ezcurra for the decisive try five minutes from time.

Defeat for the Rebels afforded the Waratahs the chance to replace them atop the Conference table and they took full advantage with a 37-16 victory over the Reds at the SCG.

Taqele Naiyaravoro went over twice in the second half, including an interception score, and the bonus point was secured after the clock had gone red as Harry Johnson-Holmes claimed his first try for the club, Bernard Foley adding the extras to finish with 17 points in an impressive display.

At the bottom of the Australian Conference, the Sunwolves remain winless after their seventh straight defeat - a 24-10 reverse at home to the Blues, who were grateful to Jordan Hyland's brace.

New Zealand international Ben Smith matched Hyland in crossing the whitewash twice as the Highlanders ran in six tries in total en route to a 43-17 thrashing of the Brumbies, who were only 12-10 behind at the break but were blown away in the second period.