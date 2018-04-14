Nobody has asked for Griezmann, insists Atletico general manager

Antoine Griezmann has been consistently linked with a move to Barcelona for next season, but Atletico Madrid's general manager Clemente Villaverde insists no club has asked for the Frenchman.

Barca will reportedly look to sign another world-class attacker at the end of the 2017-18 campaign, as they continue to bolster their squad following the departure of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain last August.

Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele have already been brought in to help replace the Brazil international, though neither has had a huge impact yet.

Reports in Spain suggest Barca and Griezmann's entourage have already been in contact regarding a move, as Atletico prepare to brace themselves for the player's release clause dropping from €200million to €100m on July 1.

However, Atletico are adamant they have not been in discussions with anyone.

Villaverde told Mundo Deportivo: "At the moment I can say he is a player of Atletico Madrid and I can only talk about facts and realities, not about the future. He has a contract with us.

"Nobody has asked for him. Griezmann is a player of Atletico, and I do not know anything about Barca."

Griezmann has played 27 times for Atletico in LaLiga this term, scoring 18 times.