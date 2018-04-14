A look at the lighter side of the Commonwealth Games:

GOLD COAST - There were strange scenes at the diving on Friday night when a scuba diver took to the pool.

One of the competitors lost an earring and he was sent in to try to retrieve the jewellery.

There's been no word on the success of the search and rescue mission but it certainly provided a moment of levity.

GOLD COAST - He lived up to his name by being disqualified from the men's 5000m final but Lesotho's Toka Badboy steered clear of trouble in Friday's 10,000m.

The 19-year-old finished 13th and dead last but made sure he competed at the Games to put himself firmly in 'best names of the Games' contention.

GOLD COAST - Anyone who believes athletes don't care about Commonwealth Games gold haven't met cyclist Chloe Hosking.

The Australian didn't mince her words when asked how she felt after her victory in Saturday's 112.2km road race.

"I am a Commonwealth Games champion and it is a big f***ing deal," she beamed.

GOLD COAST - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was also cock-a-hoop after watching the Kiwis upset Australia 4-1 in the final of the women's hockey on Sunday.

Ardern had just been barraged by press about the military situation in Syria when she decided a change in topic was in order.

"Anyone want to try and segue to sports?" she quipped.

GOLD COAST - Spectating isn't exactly a contact sport but one woman found herself in the thick of the action at the women's hockey bronze medal match.

The barefoot lady, wearing an Australian flag bandana, was playing with a giant beach ball during the halftime entertainment when she collided with another person.

Medical staff rushed to her aid but smiled at the absurdity of the situation as she sat cupping a hand under her bleeding nose.

GOLD COAST - Purple-haired Antigua high-jumper Priscilla Frederick has found a local ally in her bid to meet Australian actor Chris Hemsworth.

While the Thor star didn't accept Frederick's Twitter invitation to watch her in Saturday's high jump final where she finished fifth, her performance and theatrics clearly impressed Queensland Commonwealth Games minister Kate Jones.

"@highjumpdiva wants to meet @chrishemsworth before she leaves the Gold Coast... wanna DM Chris?" Jones tweeted on Saturday from the athletics.