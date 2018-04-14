Black Sticks turn tables on Australia

The penultimate day of the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games belonged to the New Zealand women's hockey team as they buried memories of previous Games defeats in hammering the hosts to win gold.

Australia hadn't conceded a goal all tournament until the Black Sticks buried them 4-1 at the Gold Coast Hockey Centre on Saturday.

New Zealand had only made the Games final once in the women's draw since the sport's inception in 2008, losing agonisingly to Australia on penalty strokes in Delhi eight years ago.

"It's very special. Quite surreal to be honest. Finally standing up there and hearing the national anthem, it's pretty amazing. It's not really sunk in," Anita McLaren said.

The sides had earlier drawn 0-0 in pool play.

"We kept the belief in the group and we did our processes and the simple things really well. Our defence stepped up like we wanted them to and today we actually scored the goals, so full credit to our strikers."

Unfortunately, the Black Sticks men couldn't repeat the women's feats later on Saturday, claiming silver after being beaten 2-0 by Australia in the gold medal match.

Heavyweight boxer David Nyika also claimed gold for New Zealand over Australia, when he beat local Jason Whateley.

The judges' 5-0 decision gave New Zealand their 12th gold of the Games and with 16 silvers and 12 bronzes they sit sixth on the medal table.

In the first event of the day, cyclist Georgia Williams, not a recognised sprinter, dashed home for silver in the women's road race.

"It's not how I expected it would go but I knew if I was going to medal, my best hope was to sprint for it at the end.

"My teammates got me into the best position possible to do that and I just knew I had to give everything for them," she said.

Silver medal-winning singles squash player Joelle King has another shot at gold, this time with Amanda Landers-Murphy in the women doubles.

The pair won their semi-final against Australians Rachael Grinham and Donna Urquhart 11-9 11-5, and will play Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallakal Karthik of India in the final.

The men's rugby sevens team kicked off their pool play - thrashing Kenya and Zambia - and the women's side beat Canada to top their pool.

However it was an agonising day for the Tall Blacks basketballers - rolled 88-86 following a last-second three-pointer in their semi-final against Canada.

It was worse for the netballers, who fell 65-44 to Australia in their semi-final. The Silver Ferns have been under fire since surprise losses to Malawi and England in pool play.