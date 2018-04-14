News

Aussies in Action on April 15

Sarah McPhee
AAP /

Australians in action on Sunday, April 15:

Athletics - Marathon (Southport Broadwater Parklands)

06:10 - Eliza Ault-Connell, Madison de Rozario: women's T54 marathon.

06:10 - Kurt Fearnley, Jake Lappin: men's T54 marathon.

07:20 - Virginia Moloney, Jessica Trengove, Lisa Weightman: women's marathon.

08:15 - Liam Adams, Michael Shelley: men's marathon.

Basketball (Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre)

11:30 - Australia v Canada: men's gold medal game.

Netball (Coomera Indoor Sports Centre)

13:02 - Australia v England: women's gold medal game.

Rugby Sevens (Robina Stadium)

10:15 - Australia v TBD: men's 5-8 placing classification match (7-8 placing at 13:11, 5-6 placing at 13:33).

10:59 - Australia v Canada: women's semi-final (bronze medal match 14:17, gold medal match 14:42).

Squash (Oxenford Studios)

10:00 - Australia (Donna Urquhart, Rachael Grinham) v England (Laura Massaro, Sarah-Jane Perry): women's doubles bronze medal match.

13:00 - Australia (David Palmer, Zac Alexander) v England (Daryl Selby, Adrian Waller): men's doubles gold medal match.

