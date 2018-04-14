Aussies in Action on April 15

Australians in action on Sunday, April 15:
Athletics - Marathon (Southport Broadwater Parklands)
06:10 - Eliza Ault-Connell, Madison de Rozario: women's T54 marathon.
06:10 - Kurt Fearnley, Jake Lappin: men's T54 marathon.
07:20 - Virginia Moloney, Jessica Trengove, Lisa Weightman: women's marathon.
08:15 - Liam Adams, Michael Shelley: men's marathon.
Basketball (Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre)
11:30 - Australia v Canada: men's gold medal game.
Netball (Coomera Indoor Sports Centre)
13:02 - Australia v England: women's gold medal game.
Rugby Sevens (Robina Stadium)
10:15 - Australia v TBD: men's 5-8 placing classification match (7-8 placing at 13:11, 5-6 placing at 13:33).
10:59 - Australia v Canada: women's semi-final (bronze medal match 14:17, gold medal match 14:42).
Squash (Oxenford Studios)
10:00 - Australia (Donna Urquhart, Rachael Grinham) v England (Laura Massaro, Sarah-Jane Perry): women's doubles bronze medal match.
13:00 - Australia (David Palmer, Zac Alexander) v England (Daryl Selby, Adrian Waller): men's doubles gold medal match.