Gerrit Cole is doing really well with his change of scenery after inspiring MLB World Series champions the Houston Astros to a 3-2 win over the Texas Rangers.

Cole sets strikeout record in third start for Astros

The Astros acquired Cole this offseason after a year in which he finished with a career-worst 4.26 ERA with 31 home runs allowed, and the 27-year-old looks nothing like the pitcher he was in 2017.

Cole struck out 14 batters in the Astros' victory against the Rangers on Friday, giving him at least 11 strikeouts in all three of his starts with Houston this season.

Only Nolan Ryan has struck out at least 11 batters in his first three starts with a team in MLB history.

More impressively, it took Cole just 93 pitches and seven innings to rack up those strikeouts. No pitcher has ever used so few pitches to strike out so many batters.

Also, his 36 strikeouts in his first three starts with the Astros are the most by any pitcher with a new team in MLB history. Randy Johnson had the old record with 34.

SHUCK LEADS MARLINS

The Miami Marlins just put J.B. Shuck on their active roster and he responded by going four for four with a triple and two runs scored in a 7-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Todd Frazier was a huge acquisition for the New York Mets because of his leadership and experience, but if he goes three for three with two home runs and a walk every night New York will take it. The Mets are 11-1 after a 6-5 victory against the Milwaukee Brewers.

New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Hicks went two for three with two home runs — one an inside-the-park thriller — and two walks in a 8-6 win over the Detroit Tigers.

TILLMAN STRUGGLES AGAINST RED SOX

Baltimore Orioles pitcher Chris Tillman is now 0-3 on the season after a two-inning, seven-hit, six run outing in a 7-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox.

TROUT DENIES ROYALS

The Los Angeles Angels are off to their best start since 1979 and with plays like this one from Mike Trout they have every chance to keep their hot start going. The Angels came from behind to beat the Kansas City Royals 5-4.

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Atlanta Braves 4-0 Chicago Cubs



St Louis Cardinals 5-3 Cincinnati Reds



Colorado Rockies 2-1 Washington Nationals



Philadelphia Phillies 2-1 Tampa Bay Rays



Toronto Blue Jays 8-4 Cleveland Indians



New York Yankees 8-6 Detroit Tigers



Miami Marlins 7-2 Pittsburgh Pirates



New York Mets 6-5 Milwaukee Brewers



Boston Red Sox 7-3 Baltimore Orioles



Houston Astros 3-2 Texas Rangers



Los Angeles Angels 5-4 Kansas City Royals



Arizona Diamondbacks 8-7 Los Angeles Dodgers



San Diego Padres 5-1 San Francisco Giants



Seattle Mariners 7-4 Oakland Athletics



Minnesota Twins-Chicago White Sox (postponed)

ROCKIES AT NATIONALS

It is simple. Max Scherzer (2-1, 0.90 ERA) is appointment viewing. Also, with a former number three overall pick in Jon Gray (1-2, 5.63 ERA) on the mound for the Rockies on Saturday, there could be a lot of strikeouts racked up. Also, these are two really good teams so there is that as well.