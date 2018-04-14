Kiwi surfer Hareb faces repechage

New Zealand surfer Paige Hareb has been beaten in the dying minutes of her opening heat at the Margeret River Pro in Western Australia.

Seeking her first win on this year's Championship Tour, Hareb was pipped into second place in her heat by Caroline Marks.

The American produced a solid score on her final wave to move ahead of Hareb, who led for most of the half-hour contest. American Lakey Peterson was third in the three-woman heat.

Hareb's best two scoring waves in difficult conditions tallied 4.80 points while Marks scored 7.90.

It means Hareb must win a second round repechage heat if she is to advance further.

The Kiwi veteran was eliminated in that stage in the first two legs of the world tour in Queensland and Victoria.

Hareb returned to the elite 10-round tour this year after three years of toil on the second-tier qualifying tour.