Canelo Alvarez underwent surgery to remove a cyst from his right knee, the middleweight boxer confirmed via social media.

Canelo Alvarez undergoes knee surgery to remove cyst

Alvarez, 27, opted to have arthroscopic surgery in Mexico on Friday after he withdrew from his blockbuster rematch with world middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin.

The Mexican star was scheduled to face Golovkin in Las Vegas on May 5 after the first fight ended in a controversial draw last September but the eagerly-awaited bout was cancelled following his two positive tests for banned substance clenbuterol.

In an Instagram post, Alvarez wrote: "I share that today I had to undergo an arthroscopic surgery to repair the internal femoral cartilage and eliminate a pathological fold of my right knee.

"I dismiss the erroneous information published by Golden Boy president Eric Gomez. Thanks for worrying!! And in three to four weeks I'll be like new."

Earlier on Friday, Golden Boy president Eric Gomez had said Alvarez underwent "cosmetic" surgery.

Gomez, however, said that confusion simply stemmed from an error in translation, clarifying to ESPN: "He had a cyst taken out of his knee.

"It's not an injury. Since the fight [with Gennady Golovkin] was cancelled, now was the time for him to take care of it. It was something that has been bothering him. And so now, since he isn't fighting, it was time to take care of it.

"But he would have been ready to fight on May 5 if there was a fight. There is no structural problem with his knee."