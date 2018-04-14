UPDATE 2: Turns out the inside-outside feat is a rare one:



Yankees' Aaron Hicks pulls off rare feat with inside-outside two-HR night . @AaronHicks31 is the first Yankee to hit both an inside-the-park home run and a home run over the fence in the same game since Hank Bauer on 5/30/56-G2 vs. Washington at Yankee Stadium.

Aaron Hicks gave the Yankees an early lead Friday against the Tigers with an inside-the-park home run.

Hicks drove a Mike Fiers pitch off the out-of-town scoreboard in deep right-center field at Comerica Park in the second inning. The ball caromed hard past Tigers center fielder Leonys Martin, who retrieved it in straightaway center field.

Gary Sanchez, who was on second when the ball was hit, scored ahead of Hicks, who reached third base just as Sanchez was crossing home plate.

The homer was Hicks' first of the season.

UPDATE: Hicks now has two home runs this season. He went deep over the right-center field wall, again vs. Fiers, in the sixth inning.

As impressive as that clout was, Hicks was more stoked about the homer that didn't leave the yard.

"Yeah, I liked the first [homer better]. It was a lot more exciting," Hicks said after the game, per MLB.com. "Once you're rounding that third bag there, it's kinda fun to see if you can make it or not."