North Point no challenge for top women

American surfer Tatiana Weston-Webb has upstaged her opponents and the men in the opening round of women's competition at the Margaret River Pro.

The women debuted on Saturday at the North Point break in WA's southwest and had the better of the conditions.

Of the five men's heats contested earlier to finish their first round, only Joel Parkinson managed a two-wave score in double figures.

However, four of the six women's heats bettered or equalled his mark of 10.34.

Australian Sally Fitzgibbons led the women into the water and battled a torn ligament in a toe to win the opening heat. The defending event champion scored 11.0 to progress straight through to the third round.

Second and third-place getters in each round-one heat move into the sudden-death second round.

Three-time world champion Carissa Moore raised the bar in her heat with a combined 13.33 from her best two waves, highlighted by a 7.50.

But she was upstaged by Tyler Wright and Weston-Webb in the fifth heat. Reigning world champion Wright had a single wave score of 7.67 on her way to a heat score of 11.5.

With less than five minutes to go in her heat, Weston-Webb, who lost in the recent Bells Beach final, impressed with a 9.0 wave to record a heat score of 12.17 and win through to the third round.

The upset of round one was in heat four when American Lakey Peterson, winner of the Gold Coast season opener, scored just 4.24 and lost to impressive 16-year-old American Caroline Marks (7.90).

Marks said she was living her dream being able to compete against the best surfers in the world.

"A few years ago, I wanted to be them, and now I am competing against them - it's crazy," she said.

"Now I want to beat them.

"It's good to get a heat out of the way - there has been a lot of lay days - and it's cool to challenge the girls."

Stephanie Gilmore, the tour leader after winning Bells Beach, held off wildcard Mikaela Greene to score 9.56 to also go through to the third round.