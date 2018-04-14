News

Kawhi Leonard injury update: Spurs star ruled out for Game 1 vs. Warriors

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Kawhi Leonard has been ruled out for the opener of the Spurs' series against the Warriors Saturday.

The Spurs noted in a tweet: "Kawhi Leonard (return from injury management) is out for tomorrow’s Spurs-Warriors game."



This is certainly no surprise. In fact, Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters Thursday that if Leonard returned for the series, "we'll be caught off guard."

The Spurs star hasn't played since Jan. 13 as he recovers from quadricep tendinopathy. He's played in only nine games all season.


Gregg Popovich waiting on Kawhi Leonard's own team of doctors for clearance

Leonard has reportedly been near a return several times this season, only to push back the timetable. That saga has led to rumors of tension between Leonard and Spurs management and teammates, and led to speculation that the All-Star wants out of San Antonio.


