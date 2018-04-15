Is Richie Incognito retiring or not?

Some of the biggest news of the NFL week came when Bills offensive lineman Richie Incognito announced he was retiring from the NFL because he was too stressed.

Richie Incognito says he's not retiring after all

Turns out that may have been the case.

Incognito went on Twitter Friday and made a statement that seemingly negates his earlier declaration this week. He apparently isn't retiring.

"That was a short lived retirement," he wrote. "See you Monday for off season program #madeyalook."



@BuffaloBillsPR That was a short lived retirement. See you Monday for off season program #madeyalook

— Richie Incognito (@68INCOGNITO) April 14, 2018



But then on Saturday, Incognito took to Twitter asking the Bills to release him from his contract.



@BuffaloBillsPR @buffalobills

Please release me from my contract. Contact @AthletesFirst for further updates. Thank you for your service

— Richie Incognito (@68INCOGNITO) April 14, 2018



There's no telling which statement will stick: the one where he said he's retiring due to stress, one other saying "made ya look," and the latest asking for a release from the team.

For now we'll assume Incognito just did what he always does. He is messing with everyone's collective heads.