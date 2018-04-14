Blue Jays star Donaldson placed on 10-day DL with shoulder injury

Josh Donaldson was placed on the 10-day disabled list to deal with right shoulder inflammation, the Toronto Blue Jays announced on Friday.

In a corresponding move, Toronto recalled outfielder Teoscar Hernandez from Triple-A Buffalo.

Donaldson went through a "dead-arm" phase early in the MLB season, and according to a team spokesperson, "his throwing ability has not improved to his desired level."

The three-time All-Star and 2015 American League MVP dealt with the shoulder issue throughout spring training, and played only sparingly, going four for 27 (all singles) at the plate.

The 32-year-old has operated as a designated hitter in five of the 12 games he has played this season.

Donaldson – a two-time Silver Slugger – is batting .239 with three home runs and nine RBIs.