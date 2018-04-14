Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer to talk with Suns about coaching vacancy

Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer has been granted permission by the team to talk with the Suns about their open head-coaching position, ESPN reported Friday night.

According to the report, Budenholzer will meet with the Suns next week.

This would be a coup for the Suns, if Budenholzer does indeed head West, as the 48-year-old coach is one of the most respected Xs and Os guys in the league. A longtime assistant in San Antonio, he's posted a 213-197 mark in five seasons as the head coach in Atlanta, reaching the postseason four times. He won NBA Coach of the Year honors in 2015-16, when the Hawks reached the Eastern Conference finals.

The Hawks stumbled to a 24-58 record this season, and although Budenholzer still has two years remaining on his contract, there had been speculation he might not want to return to the Hawks, who face a rebuild. One report suggested he was interested in the Bucks' open coaching job.

Yet Budenholzer, who is an Arizona native, would also face a huge challenge in Phoenix, where the Suns are coming off a 61-loss season. The team is reportedly still considerng interim coach Jay Triano, who replaced Earl Watson only three games into the season.

Hawks GM Travis Schlenk told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution recently he'd heard the rumors that Budenholzer was looking elsewhere.

“I would just say: They’re rumors, to the best of my knowledge," Schlenk said. "Nobody has called me, but he’s a good coach. I could understand why other teams would have interest.”