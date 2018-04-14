Arenado, Perdomo suspended for five games after brawl

Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado and San Diego Padres pitcher Luis Perdomo received five-game suspensions for their roles in Wednesday's brawl.

Arenado charged the mound in the third inning of Colorado's 6-4 victory after Perdomo threw behind his back.

The All-Star then took several swings at Perdomo though he did not connect with any.

Rockies outfielder Gerardo Parra was hit with a four-game ban for his role in the brawl, while Padres pitcher Buddy Baumann was also suspended one game.

No appeals have been announced, but if the players do decide to challenge, their suspensions will be put off until the motions are heard.

Padres players A.J. Ellis and Freddy Galvis received undisclosed fines, as did Rockies pitcher German Marquez.