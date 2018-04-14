The NHL Department of Player Safety is already taking heat for ambiguous suspension rulings three days into the Stanley Cup playoffs, but the league left little doubt this time.

NHL playoffs 2018: Nazem Kadri suspended three games for hit on Tommy Wingels

Maple Leafs forward Nazem Kadri has been suspended three games for "recklessly" boarding the Bruins' Tommy Wingels during Thursday's Game 1, the league announced Friday.

Late in the third period, Wingels hit the Leafs' Mitch Marner with his elbow, then fell to the ice along the boards. With Wingels in a prone position, Kadri charged toward the play and followed through on a check directly to Wingels' head, which slammed against the boards.

In its video explanation of the suspension, the NHL said it determined Kadri "was in control" when he delievered a hit "for the purpose of retribution and message-sending." It also said that "such plays will not be tolerated."



Kadri was given a five-minute charging major and a game misconduct. Wingels, who required trainers' attention, eventually was able to skate off the ice under his own power and head to the locker room. Wingels remains "under evaluation," his status for Game 2 on Saturday to be determined.

Kadri is a repeat offender. He has forfeited nearly $400,000 in salary during his career due to three suspensions and fines for diving and a making a throat-slashing gesture. Toronto, which trails the best-of-seven series 1-0, was waiting intently for the DoPS decision, as Kadri's absence will have a ripple effect on the rest of the series.

The Leafs likely will have to use Marner or Patrick Marleau at center on the second line while Kadri is away. If the Bruins sweep, his season is over.

Already this year, three players have been ejected from playoff games: Kadri, Columbus' Josh Anderson and Washington's Tom Wilson. Aside from Kadri, Kings defenseman Drew Doughty, who was not ejected for his hit on Golden Knights forward William Carrier, is the only player to receive supplementary discipline.

The NHL's decision to not punish Wilson, a repeat offender, for charging Blue Jackets forward Alexander Wennberg drew the biggest blowback, especially in the context of the Doughty hit. Wennberg suffered an "upper-body injury" on the play and is doubtful for Saturday's Game 2.