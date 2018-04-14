Ex-Dolphins cheerleader claims she was mocked for her virginity, Christianity

Former Dolphins cheerleader Kristan Ware has filed a complaint against the team and the NFL, alleging she had been discriminated against for her gender and Christian beliefs, including her desire to remain a virgin until marriage.

The New York Times reported that Ware's complaint with the Florida Commission on Human Relations alleges she was harassed because of her faith during her three years with the team, while players are allowed to openly profess their religious beliefs in interviews, on-field prayers, etc. She left the job in spring 2017.

Ware claims her troubles began in 2016, after she posted an image of herself being baptized. After that, she claims cheerleading director Dorie Grogan targeted her with "discipline, ridicule, harassment and abuse” for her beliefs. She also alleges other cheerleading officials mocked her for being a virgin.

At one event where cheerleaders modeled bikinis, Ware says she was given angel wings to wear, and she claims Grogan grabbed her and harassed her as she left the runway.

Ware is seeking arbitration from the Florida commission, and she also wants a hearing with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy told the New York Times the league is committed to "fair employment."

“The NFL and all NFL member clubs support fair employment practices,” McCarthy said. “Everyone who works in the NFL, including cheerleaders, has the right to work in a positive and respectful environment that is free from any and all forms of harassment and discrimination and fully complies with state and federal laws.

"Our office will work with our clubs in sharing best practices and employment-related processes that will support club cheerleading squads within an appropriate and supportive workplace.”

The Dolphins released a statement saying, “We are seriously committed to providing a positive work environment for everyone associated with the organization. We hold every member of our organization to the same standards and do not discriminate as it relates to gender, race and religious beliefs.”

Ware's attorney, Sara Blackwell, also represents former Saints cheerleader Bailey Davis, who has sued the Saints and the NFL claiming there are double standards for male and female employees.