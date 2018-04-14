Sanchez hit with four-game ban for violating NFL's PED policy

News

Omnisport
Omnisport

Veteran quarterback Mark Sanchez received a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing substance policy, the league announced.

In an Instagram post on Friday, former Chicago Bears QB Sanchez said he was "blind-sided" by news of the positive test "and I want to say unequivocally that I have never cheated or attempted to gain a competitive advantage by using a banned performance enhancing substance."

The fifth pick by the New York Jets in the 2009 draft, Sanchez – who also spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles and the Denver Broncos – has a career 37-35 record as a starter with 15,219 passing yards and as many touchdowns (86) as interceptions (86). 

Sanchez, 31, has not played in a game since 2016, when he made two starts and a relief appearance for the Dallas Cowboys.

