NASCAR starting lineup at Bristol: Kyle Busch wins pole, Kurt Busch starts second

Kyle Busch won the pole for Sunday's Food City 500 at Bristol, and he beat a familiar opponent to do it — his older brother, Kurt Busch.

Kyle, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup series points leader, turned a lap of 14.895 seconds in the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, just nipping Kurt's time of 14.897 seconds.

It's Kyle Busch's 29th career pole, and his second of the season. It also marks the third time the Busch brothers have started 1-2 in a NASCAR Cup race. Kyle sat on the pole the two previous times as well.

"He always told everyone if you think I'm good, just wait until you see my younger brother," Kyle Busch joked with FS1 afterward. "It's nice to come out here and grab a front-row starting spot."

Kurt Busch knew exactly where he lost the pole.

"I missed it a little bit in turn one, got greedy and it washed up just a little bit," Kurt Busch told FS1. "Two Busch's on the front row, that's not too bad."

Kevin Harvick, who leads the NASCAR Cup series with three victories this season, crashed in practice earlier in the day and had to go to a backup car. He did not turn a qualifying lap and will start 39th — where he would have started regardless of how he qualified because he is driving a backup car.

Brad Keselowski qualified third, followed by Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Ryan Blaney.

Starting lineup for the Food City 500

1. Kyle Busch

2. Kurt Busch

3. Brad Keselowski

4. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

5. Ryan Blaney

6. Kyle Larson

7. Paul Menard

8. Alex Bowman

9. Michael McDowell

10. Joey Logano11. William Byron12. Daniel Suarez13. Erik Jones14. Clint Bowyer15. Kasey Kahne16. Chase Elliott17. Jimmie Johnson18. AJ Allmendinger19. Aric Almirola20. Darrell Wallace Jr.21. Austin Dillon22. Chris Buescher23. David Ragan24. Matt DiBenedetto25. Denny Hamlin26. Martin Truex Jr.27. Ross Chastain28. Gray Gaulding29. Landon Cassill30. Ryan Newman31. Jamie McMurray32. Ty Dillon33. Trevor Bayne34. Corey LaJoie35. DJ Kennington36. Reed Sorenson37. Harrison Rhodes38. Chad Finchum39. Kevin Harvick