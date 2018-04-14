Tomkins drop-goal completes dramatic Wigan turnaround

Sam Tomkins' 78th-minute drop-goal completed another dramatic late turnaround for Wigan Warriors in a 9-8 victory over Leeds Rhinos in Super League on Friday.

The Warriors came back from 23-4 down in the second half against Catalans Dragons to win last week and they were trailing 8-0 with eight minutes remaining at Headingley.

However, Tomkins converted Oliver Gildart's try before kicking a penalty and adding a one-pointer at the death to give Wigan their first win at the Rhinos since 2012.

Tom Briscoe finished off some exceptional work from Richie Myler to score the game's opening try in the 22nd minute, with Rhinos captain Kallum Watkins, who this week extended his contract until 2021, making it 8-0 from the tee.

The Warriors appeared to be heading for defeat until Gildart crossed in the 72nd minute, and the boot of Tomkins put them ahead with the clock rapidly ticking down.

Joel Moon's drop-goal was charged down, before Myler skewed his last-minute attempt wide as Wigan closed the gap to leaders St Helens to just two points.