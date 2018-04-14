Mark Sanchez suspended 4 games for violating NFL's PED policy

News

Mark Sanchez wasn't exactly a hot commodity on the free-agent block, but after Friday, he will be even less sought-after.

The veteran quarterback has been suspended for the first four games of the season for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing substance policy, the league announced.



Sanchez has not played in a game since 2016 when he started twice for the Cowboys and made another appearance in relief as well.

The former No. 5 overall pick by the Jets has a career 37-35 record as a starter with 15,219 passing yards and as many touchdowns (86) as interceptions (86).

