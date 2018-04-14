Everton manager Sam Allardyce has called for patience with Yannick Bolasie from the supporters.

Everton must be patient with Yannick Bolasie – Sam Allardyce

The 28-year-old ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament and tore the meniscus in one of his knees in December 2016 which sidelined him from action for a year.

And since the injury, the attacker has struggled to regain fully his form that made the Goodison Park outfit pay a whopping £28 million for his service from Crystal Palace.

However, the former Bolton Wanderers’ gaffer has pleaded with the fans for more understanding as he gradually gets back to full fitness.

“I see an adverse reaction from every crowd,” Allardyce told Everton website.

“If you do a pass wrong there's a negative reaction, if you do a pass right there's a positive reaction.

“Your cruciate ligament, like many long-term injuries… when they come back they're expected to be what they were before the injury. While fit it sometimes takes a little bit longer for some than others.

“It's taken Yannick a little bit longer to get in his stride, on the reverse of that it hasn't taken Seamus Coleman quite as long.

“We have to just be patient and allow him to get back to his best but the more he plays, the better he'll get.”

As a result of the injury, he has been limited to 12 Premier League appearances this season and has managed to score once in the outings.

The forward will be hoping to put up a convincing showing when Everton travel to the Liberty Stadium to slug it out with Swansea City on Saturday.