Mohamed Elneny scoops Uefa Europa League Player of the Week prize

Mohamed Elneny has been announced as the winner of the Uefa Europa League Player of the Week.

The Arsenal midfielder put up an eye-catching performance against CSKA Moscow in the second leg of their quarter-final encounter at the VEB Arena.

After going down 2-0, Arsene Wenger’s men rallied back to share the spoils with Elneny providing the assists for the two goals which saw the Gunners qualify for the semi-final with a 6-3 aggregate win.

And the midfielder has earned a reward for his efforts, scooping the individual accolade ahead of RB Salzburg's Amadou Haidara, Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak and Olympique Marseille’s Dimitri Payet.



We have a winner!



Besides his performance against the Red-blues, the former Basel player has been churning out impressive performance lately.

This season, he has appeared 30 times across all competitions and capped it with a goal.

Elneny will be looking to continue the top form when the Emirates Stadium outfit clash with Newcastle United in their next Premier League game on Sunday.