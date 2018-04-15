Masked men: NBA players in protective gear
Joel Embiid suffered a fractured orbital bone in his left eye on March 28, 2018, and is the latest NBA player to be fitted with a protective face mask. He joins a slew of other basketball standouts who have worn such gear.
“No one cared who I was until I put on the mask”.... The Phantom of The Process pic.twitter.com/JOkQxCAxYA
— Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) April 12, 2018
1
Kyrie Irving
,
2
LeBron James
,
3
LeBron James
.
4
Russell Westbrook
.
5
Joel Embiid
.
6
Derrick Rose
.
7
Kobe Bryant
.
8
Monta Ellis
.
9
Andrew Bogut
.
10
DeSagna Diop
.
11
Quincy Pondexter
.
12
Harrison Barnes
.
13
Richard Hamilton
.
14
Antonio McDyess
.
15
Antonio McDyess, Richard Hamilton
.
16
Dragan Bender
.
17
Ersan Ilyasova
.
18
Joe Johnson
.
19
Wally Szczerbiak
.
20
Alonzo Mourning
.
21
Kenyon Martin
.
22
Will Perdue
.
23
Harold Pressley
.
24
A.C. Green
.
25
Brandon Williams
.