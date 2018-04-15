News

Masked men: NBA players in protective gear

Sporting News
    Joel Embiid suffered a fractured orbital bone in his left eye on March 28, 2018, and is the latest NBA player to be fitted with a protective face mask. He joins a slew of other basketball standouts who have worn such gear.




  • 1
    Kyrie Irving


    ,



  • 2
    LeBron James


    ,



  • 3
    LeBron James


    .



  • 4
    Russell Westbrook


    .



  • 5
    Joel Embiid


    .



  • 6
    Derrick Rose


    .



  • 7
    Kobe Bryant


    .



  • 8
    Monta Ellis


    .



  • 9
    Andrew Bogut


    .



  • 10
    DeSagna Diop


    .



  • 11
    Quincy Pondexter


    .



  • 12
    Harrison Barnes


    .



  • 13
    Richard Hamilton


    .



  • 14
    Antonio McDyess


    .



  • 15
    Antonio McDyess, Richard Hamilton


    .



  • 16
    Dragan Bender


    .



  • 17
    Ersan Ilyasova


    .



  • 18
    Joe Johnson


    .



  • 19
    Wally Szczerbiak


    .



  • 20
    Alonzo Mourning


    .



  • 21
    Kenyon Martin


    .



  • 22
    Will Perdue


    .



  • 23
    Harold Pressley


    .



  • 24
    A.C. Green


    .



  • 25
    Brandon Williams


    .



