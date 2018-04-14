USL’s Las Vegas Lights FC partners with marijuana dispensary

It’s a brave new world.
The Las Vegas Lights of the USL became the first professional sports team in the U.S. to partner with a marijuana dispensary when they announced a sponsorship deal with Nuwu Cannibas Friday.
We were going to wait till 4:20 pm, but we were just too excited
We are proud to announce our partnership with @NuwuCannabis !
The first professional sports team in the U.S. to partner with a marijuana dispensary.
ONLY. IN. VEGAS. pic.twitter.com/ItGhT7a4vn
— Las Vegas Lights FC (@lvlightsfc) April 13, 2018
Nuwu, which has a 24-hour drive-thru at its Las Vegas dispensary, claims on its website to be “the largest recreational marijuana store on the planet.”
Reaction to announcement on Twitter was … interesting:
@theUSLshow pic.twitter.com/E93tGOrBLj
— Carson Merk (@CarsonAMerk) April 13, 2018
I really like this announcement
— y - Matt (@Hobbit311) April 13, 2018
that'll be great for the kids, good job
— prode (@prode21) April 13, 2018
I hope none of the players ask to get paid with gift certificates.
— Malibu United (@MalibuUnited) April 13, 2018
However, the Lights’ mascot, Cash the Soccer Rocker, had the best response:
#LightItUp https://t.co/XKysgNX66h
— Cash (@CashLightsFC) April 13, 2018