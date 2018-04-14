USL’s Las Vegas Lights FC partners with marijuana dispensary

News

It’s a brave new world.

The Las Vegas Lights of the USL became the first professional sports team in the U.S. to partner with a marijuana dispensary when they announced a sponsorship deal with Nuwu Cannibas Friday.



Nuwu, which has a 24-hour drive-thru at its Las Vegas dispensary, claims on its website to be “the largest recreational marijuana store on the planet.”

Reaction to announcement on Twitter was … interesting:






However, the Lights’ mascot, Cash the Soccer Rocker, had the best response:


