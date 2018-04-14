It’s a brave new world.

USL’s Las Vegas Lights FC partners with marijuana dispensary

The Las Vegas Lights of the USL became the first professional sports team in the U.S. to partner with a marijuana dispensary when they announced a sponsorship deal with Nuwu Cannibas Friday.



We were going to wait till 4:20 pm, but we were just too excited



We are proud to announce our partnership with @NuwuCannabis !

The first professional sports team in the U.S. to partner with a marijuana dispensary.



ONLY. IN. VEGAS. pic.twitter.com/ItGhT7a4vn

— Las Vegas Lights FC (@lvlightsfc) April 13, 2018



Nuwu, which has a 24-hour drive-thru at its Las Vegas dispensary, claims on its website to be “the largest recreational marijuana store on the planet.”

Reaction to announcement on Twitter was … interesting:



I really like this announcement

— y - Matt (@Hobbit311) April 13, 2018





that'll be great for the kids, good job

— prode (@prode21) April 13, 2018





I hope none of the players ask to get paid with gift certificates.

— Malibu United (@MalibuUnited) April 13, 2018



However, the Lights’ mascot, Cash the Soccer Rocker, had the best response: