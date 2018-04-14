A's C Bruce Maxwell reaches plea deal in Arizona incident involving gun

A's catcher Bruce Maxwell has reached a plea agreement in Arizona stemming from an October incident in which he was accused of pointing a gun at a food delivery woman at his home in Scottsdale, the team announced Friday.

Maxwell, who drew notice in September 2017 as the only MLB player to kneel during the national anthem as a form of protest, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and will be required to complete a probation period and community service, the A's said.

He is scheduled to be sentenced June 4.

"Accepting responsibility is the first step in working to make amends for my lapse in judgment," Maxwell said in a statement. "I am truly sorry for the pain that my actions have caused, and while they are not representative of who I am, I understand that I have to earn back the trust and respect of those around me."

Maxwell, 27, initially was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct after the 2017 incident.

"I am pleased Bruce has taken responsibility for his actions. We expect our players to conduct themselves in a manner that reflects the standards of the Oakland Athletics," general manager David Forst said, in part, in a statement.

Maxwell has played in three games for the A's this season and is batting .273 with a double and two RBIs.