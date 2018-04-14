The NBA has already minimized the importance of divisions as they relate to playoff seeding, opting to seed the top eight teams in the East and West according to record back in 2015. Now might be as good a time as any to take the next step and grant playoff berths using the same formula.

NBA Playoffs 2018: Just seed the teams by record, and nothing else, already

We know. We know. The travel would be ridiculous, but the playoffs are already stretched out over two months. This year, a top-16 field would eliminate the 40-win Wizards, welcome the 46-win Nuggets and give fans some juicy first-round matchups.

Imagine the possibilities...

No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 16 Milwaukee Bucks

The Rockets finished with a league-best 65-17 record, led by likely NBA MVP James Harden and future Hall of Famer Chris Paul. Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni's offense, which leads the league in 3-pointers attempted (42.3) and made (15.3) per game, would be licking its chops, matching up against a Milwaukee defense that rated No. 25 against the triple.

However, the Bucks gave them all they could handle in a pair of losses in the regular season, dropping each game by an average of 7.5 points.

Prediction: Rockets, 4-0

No. 2 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 15 Miami Heat

The three regular season games between these two were decided by an average of 3.6 points, including a one-point Miami win on a Wayne Ellington buzzer-beater and an overtime contest. It might not be a marquee matchup, but it certainly would thrive on social media with Raptors ambassador and international man of leisure Drake putting on his signature courtside antics at games in both cities.

Prediction: Raptors, 4-2

No. 3 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 14 Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets would've produced problems for an ailing Golden State squad. With a bevy of perimeter players, including Gary Harris (17.5 ppg), Jamal Murray (16.7 ppg) and Will Barton (15.7 ppg), and not to mention ultra-talented center Nikola Jokic (18.5 ppg, 10.7 rpg, 6.1 apg), the Nuggets could challenge the Warriors to defend like few others.

Though it came on the second night of a back-to-back for Golden State, which also had to contend with the altitude in the Mile High City, Denver's 115-10 win against a fully-staffed Warriors squad is evidence of of its potential.

Prediction: Warriors, 4-1

No. 4 Boston Celtics vs. No. 13 Minnesota Timberwolves

Here's where things would get interesting. Sure, the Timberwolves reached the postseason by the skin of their teeth, but they aren't your grandmother's low-seed team. They once were 36-22 and owners of the third-best record in the Western Conference before shooting guard Jimmy Butler missed 17 games with a knee injury.

Back at full strength against a Celtics team sans Kyrie Irving and Gordon Heyward, Boston would have its hands full.

Prediction: Timberwolves, 4-2

No. 5 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 12 San Antonio Spurs

Now, wouldn't this be great for hoops fans? The hottest team in the league riding a 16-game winning streak into a series against undoubtedly one of the greatest minds the game has ever seen in Spurs coach Gregg Popovich. It'd be the ultimate battle of talent vs. time-tested toughness and youth vs. wisdom.

Prediction: 76ers, 4-2

No. 6 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 11 New Orleans Pelicans

Harden will likely win the MVP, and many will argue LeBron James, in the 15th season of his career (You're not tired of hearing about that?), will almost uncertainly be second, but neither of them might be carrying a larger load on their backs heading into the playoffs than New Orleans' Anthony Davis.

Written off when post partner and fellow Kentucky product DeMarcus Cousins went down for the season with a torn Achilles in late January, Davis led the Pelicans to a 21-13 mark, averaging 30.2 points and 11.9 rebounds in his counterpart's absence. James has been the only constant for the Cavs, pushing them to win 50 games despite myriad injuries and roster changes.

Prediction: Cavaliers, 4-3

No. 7 Portland Trail Blazers vs. No. 10 Indiana Pacers

One of the best backcourts in basketball (Portland's Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum) could've been pitted against one of the most surprising teams of the season, anchored by Most Improved Player candidate Victor Oladipo. Granted, it'd be relegated to NBA TV, but those who tuned in would be treated to quality basketball.

Prediction: Trail Blazers, 4-1

No. 8 Oklahoma City vs. No. 9 Utah Jazz

Well, we'll actually get to see this on in real life. So, there's no use in pontificating.

Wouldn't it all be so grand?