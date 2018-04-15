Manchester United fans have been revelling in their derby delight this week following last Saturday's monumental turnaround at the Etihad Stadium to beat neighbours City 3-2 and avoid watching the home side wrap up the title with six games to spare.

Man Utd Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs West Bromwich Albion

After watching City's disappointment compounded by a Champions League exit in midweek, United are back down to more mundane business on Sunday as they welcome rock-bottom West Bromwich Albion to Old Trafford.

While United will be aiming for a sixth successive Premier League victory, West Brom could head into the game needing at least a point to avoid mathematic relegation should Crystal Palace, Swansea City and Huddersfield Town all win their fixtures on Saturday.

Man Utd injuries

United have no new injury worries, with Sergio Romero still missing after picking up a knee problem playing for Argentina against Italy during the international break. Jose Mourinho should have a full squad to pick from other than that, as Daley Blind, Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo and Marouane Fellaini have all recently returned from various injury issues.

Man Utd Suspensions

Neither United nor West Brom have any suspension issues and that extends as far as having no players on the verge of a ban thanks to the FA's latest amnesty. Between now and the end of the season, only those players in the Premier League would have collected 15 yellow cards in domestic competition will face having to sit out any matches.

Man Utd Potential Starting Line-up

Mourinho will be tempted to go with the same XI which managed to somehow turn around last week's seemingly-lost cause against Manchester City, meaning a retention of the 4-3-3 shape and another starting place for Ander Herrera.

However, if the Portuguese decides to forego the extra man in midfield against a West Brom side which is likely to sit deep and look to take its chances on the break, that could mean a recall for at least one of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial further up.

There could be a shuffling of the pack at the back too, while Marcos Rojo and Phil Jones both available to spell Eric Bailly or Chris Smalling should it be deemed necessary and Victor Lindelof also on standby.

Ashley Young is expected to continue at left-back ahead of Luke Shaw.

West Bromwich Albion Team News

It says a lot about the way Albion's season has gone that they are now on to their third managerial reign of the campaign. Tony Pulis collected two wins from the first two Premier League games but failed to register another in the next 10 before getting the boot in the autumn, but his successor Alan Pardew was victorious only once in 18 tries before himself being freed of the responsibility a fortnight ago.

Darren Moore has been given the job on an interim basis until the end of the season, but the Baggies' destiny is seemingly already decided and they could well be relegated as early as Sunday should results go against them on Saturday and they are defeated by United at Old Trafford.

Skipper Jonny Evans is familiar to United fans following 198 appearances for the Reds, and he could be one of the most sought-after players at The Hawthorns in the summer if the inevitable demotion happens to Albion. Former United keeper Ben Foster may also be on the lookout for a new Premier League deal elsewhere come the season's end.

TV Channel & Kick-off time

The match at Old Trafford kicks off at 16:00 GMT on Sunday, with live coverage available in the UK on Sky Sports Premier League beginning at 15:30.

In the United States, the game will be shown on NBCSN at 11:00 AM ET.

Best Opta Match facts