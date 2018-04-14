Manchester City will look to put their recent woes behind them when they take on Tottenham in the Premier League at Wembley on Saturday.

Tottenham vs Man City: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Pep Guardiola's side are on their worst run of the season having lost their last three games and defeat in their last league outing against Manchester United has delayed title celebrations for now.

However, a win over Spurs, coupled with a Man United loss against West Brom on Sunday, will confirm City as champions.

Mauricio Pochettino's side, meanwhile, are on a four-match winning streak and full of confidence as they attempt to take a step closer to clinching a top-four finish.

Game Tottenham vs Manchester City Date Saturday, April 14 Time 19:45 BST / 14:45 ET Stream (US only) fuboTV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream NBCSN / NBC Universo fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game can be watched live on TV on Sky Sports Premier League and it can be streamed live online using Sky Go.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Premier League Sky Go

Squads & Team News

Position Tottenham players Goalkeepers Lloris, Gazzaniga, Vorm Defenders Trippier, Rose, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Sanchez, Davies, Foyth, Aurier, Walker-Peters Midfielders Lamela, Wanyama, Dier, Sissoko, Dembele, Alli, Eriksen, Moura, Winks, Georgiou,Oakley-Boothe Forwards Son, Kane, Llorente, Sterling

Spurs will be without the services of full-back Danny Rose and midfielder Harry Winks is also expected to be unavailable, but other than that they have a full squad to choose from.

Potential Tottenham starting XI: Lloris; Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies; Dier, Dembele, Alli, Eriksen, Son; Kane.

Position Man City players Goalkeepers Bravo, Ederson, Grimshaw Defenders Walker, Danilo, Kompany, Stones, Laporte, Mendy, Otamendi, Adarabioyo, Duhaney Midfielders Sterling, Gundogan, De Bruyne, B. Silva, D. Silva, Sane, Delph, Fernandinho, Zinchenko, Toure, Foden, Diaz, Dele-Bashiru Forwards Aguero, Jesus, Nmecha

Guardiola has indicated that Sergio Aguero is not likely to play a part after experiencing discomfort while running in training. John Stones and Danilo are also doubts, while Benjamin Mendy continues to recover from a knee injury.

Fernandinho is suspended for the game, meaning there will be some changes in midfield.

Potential Man City starting XI: Ederson; Walker, Kompany, Otamendi, Laporte; Gundogan, De Bruyne, D. Silva, Sterling, Sane; Jesus.

Betting & Match Odds

Man City are narrow favourites to win at 8/5 according to dabblebet, who rate Spurs at 17/10 to win. A draw between the teams is available at 12/5.

Match Preview

Man City and Guardiola face legitimate questions when it comes to their failure in the Champions League this season, but their efficacy in the Premier League is beyond doubt.

Despite missing a chance to win the title last week against their bitter rivals United, City remain 13 points clear at the top of the table with six games left to play, meaning that their coronation is simply a matter of time. It could well be wrapped up this weekend but that depends first on victory over Spurs and then a United defeat.

Pochettino's side were well beaten by City at the Etihad earlier this season, succumbing to a 4-1 hammering in December, but they are a much improved team since then and should pose their visitors more problems this time round, particularly at home.

The north London outfit have scored 12 goals in their last four games in all competitions and have been boosted by the return to full fitness of Harry Kane, who will eager to silence his detractors by adding another goal to his haul on Saturday.

However, they will have to be prepared for a backlash from the champions-elect, who will be desperate to return the slings and arrows that have been directed their way following their losses to United and Liverpool.