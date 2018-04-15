Celtic vs Rangers: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Rangers are looking to bring an end to Celtic's bid for another domestic treble and ensure they have a chance of finishing the season with a trophy when the Glasgow rivals meet in the Scottish Cup semi-finals on Sunday.

Celtic have already sealed the League Cup and are edging closer to winning the Premiership as they sit 13 points ahead of Rangers and Aberdeen, who lost to Motherwell in Saturday's semi.

Graeme Murty's team gave Celtic a good fight when they met in the league last month but lost 3-2 and have not beaten their city rivals in over six years, but will be desperate to make sure they have something to fight for until the end of the campaign.

Game Celtic vs Rangers Date Sunday, April 15 Time 14:30 BST / 09:30 ET

TV Channel & Live Stream

The game is being broadcast on Sky Sports Football in the United Kingdom and is also available to stream online on the Sky Go app, while viewers outside of the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland can watch it on Celtic TV or Rangers TV.

Squads & Team News

Position Celtic players Goalkeepers Gordon, De Vries, Bain Defenders Hendry, Simunovic, Gamboa, Boyata, Lustig, Compper, Ajer, Ralston, Miller, Tierney Midfielders Bitton, Roberts, Brown, Sinclair, Armstrong, Hayes, Rogic, Ntcham, McGregor, Forrest, Musonda, Kouassi Forwards Griffiths, Dembele, Edouard

Craig Gordon will be back in the squad this weekend having shaken off an injury, but Scott Bain could remain in goal. Stuart Armstrong has suffered a calf injury this week and will be usbject to tests before he is declared fit for the game.

Potential Celtic starting XI: Bain; Hendry, Ajer, Boyata; Roberts, Brown, Ntcham, Tierney; McGregor, Sinclair; Dembele.

Position Rangers players Goalkeepers Foderingham, Alnwick, Kelly Defenders McCrorie, Martin, Wallace, Wilson, Tavernier, Bates, Hodson, John, Alves, Cardoso Midfielders Holt, Dorrans, Halliday, Dalcio, Jack, Kranjcar, Pena, Rossiter, Windass, Goss, Docherty, Forwards Miller, Herrera, Morelos, Nemane, Candeias, Cummings

Rangers boss Graeme Murty confirmed this week that Josh Windass is back fit after missing last week's win over Dundee and is fit to face Celtic. Jordan Rossiter and Lee Wallace will also be back in the squad, but Ryan Jack is still absent.

Potential Rangers starting XI: Foderingham, Tavernier, Martin, Alves, John; McRorie, Dorrans; Candeias, Miller, Murphy; Morelos.

Betting & match odds

Celtic are 7/10 favourites to win the game, according to dabblebet, while Rangers are priced at 7/2 and a draw is available at 11/4.

Game preview

Last week's 4-0 win over Dundee was much-needed for a Rangers side heading into Sunday's Old Firm derby as they had taken just one point from their previous game.

Celtic, meanwhile, have been on better form recently and are hoping to keep their dreams of back-to-back trebles alive.

Brendan Rodgers' side have been dominating this fixture in recent years and mounted an impressive comeback the last time the two sides met when they came from behind to win 3-2 with 10 men.

However, the Celtic boss expects another tough game this time around and hopes to see his side put everything into securing their place in the final.

“We have strategies within the game in order to cope with situations that may arise but I never become complacent," he told reporters.

“We are at a club here where the history is enormous and what we did last year was historic, but we want to keep writing our own history and that means going into these games focused on the next game.

“These are always tough games. I’ve been involved in nine of them now, and they are always complicated in their different ways. We go in to Hampden where the team have played very well and that gives us faith and confidence in our work, but that’s not taking away from knowing it will be a tough game.”

Murty, on the other hand, could be playing for his Rangers future after chairman Dave King suggested the club could be looking for a new manager for next season.

However, the coach is focused on finishing the season on a high.

"It's another thing to deal with but we move forward," he said when asked about King's statement.

"The statement started by saying I've done a really good job and should be proud of what I've done. My position hasn't changed.

"I haven't spoke to the chairman this week - I haven't felt the need to. I've got a contract until the end of the season. The chairman, as far as I'm aware, reiterated that in the summer a manager will be appointed.

"Whether that's me or someone else, that appointment will have to take place. So my situation and reading of it hasn't altered.

"[Beating Celtic] would be better for me personally but it's about making sure we get this weekend right.

"We've got a big game, so let's concentrate on getting that right. I'd prefer to speak wholly about the semi-final because it's going to be my first experience of it and it's going to be a really big day for the football club and the players.

"So my sole focus will be on the game, not what happens after that, not what happens in the summer."