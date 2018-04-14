Liverpool can win the Champions League this season, according to 39-goal star man Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool can win the Champions League - Salah

The Reds brushed Premier League leaders Manchester City aside in the quarter-finals to earn a draw against Salah's old club Roma, fresh from knocking out Barcelona, in the last four.

Egypt winger Salah concedes there is still a way to go before Liverpool can think about a sixth top European title, but he is backing his side.

"We can [win it] - we are in the semi-final," he told CNN. "I always say that we take it step by step, but we are in the semi-final and anything can happen.

"Everyone went into the quarter-final with this emotion that we have to win, we can do it. Now, with the semi-final, it's two games to the last step."

Salah is locked in a battle with Tottenham's Harry Kane for the Premier League's Golden Boot, and he claims his centre-forward rivals have it "easier" - despite his four-goal advantage.

"Harry Kane and Sergio Aguero are strikers, " Salah added. "They play number nine - I play as a winger more.

"It's easier for them because they're always in front of the goal, but I'm on the wing. It's a little bit more difficult because I have to give assists. I have to give the ball up, create the chances."



We’ll be opponents for 180 minutes, but whatever happens we’ll remain friends for life. Looking forward to seeing you again, @22mosalah! #ASRoma #UCL #RomaLiverpool pic.twitter.com/eo0Rm4VWW9

— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) April 13, 2018



MORE:

Rome salutes you! Liverpool get best draw possible as Salah returns to former club

| Klopp rubbishes thoughts of 'easy' Roma draw for Liverpool in Champions League semi-finals



And while Salah has drawn comparisons with Barcelona great Lionel Messi, he is keen to leave discussions of his standing in world football up to others.

He said: "I will leave that for other people. They can say what they see, but each game I'm thinking about helping the team to get points, to score goals."