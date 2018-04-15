Stephen Curry is inching closer to a return, but it sounds like he'll need the Warriors to survive their first-round playoff series to make it happen.

Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star hoping to return in second round

Golden State's star guard is targeting a return sometime during the second round of the playoffs, Yahoo Sports reported Friday — assuming the Warriors are able to get past the Spurs in the meantime.

Curry had a three-week evaluation Saturday and received positive news. The Warriors announced Curry "has made steady functional progress since the injury" and will "intensify his on-court rehabilitation" in the next few days. He will be re-evaluated in one week.

The 30-year-old has played in only one game since March 8 and hasn't seen the court at all since March 23 due to a sprained knee ligament suffered that night.

While the Warriors have no shortage of impact players even without Curry, they lost 10 of their last 17 games down the stretch.