Hazard 'not happy' while Chelsea flounder

The Blues have endured a difficult 2018 with only three Premier League wins in 11 matches, with Antonio Conte's men slipping out of the top four and crashing out of the Champions League.

But star man Hazard, who has excelled at times this season despite Chelsea's problems, says he cares little for his own form while the team are struggling.

Asked by Sky Sports if he is happy with his performances, the Belgium international replied: "For the last two months, no, because the results are not good.

"I don't play football just for me - I play for the team. If I play good, but we are not winning, I am not happy. That's it.

"It's better for me to play very bad and, at the end of the game, we win 1-0. I don't like stats. I play for a long time, so I am on the pitch to enjoy.

"If I can score, I score. If I can assist, I assist. But I just want to be happy on the pitch, and when you are winning you are happy, and when you are not winning you are not happy."

Chelsea are now 10 points shy of London rivals Tottenham, who occupy the final Champions League qualification place, but Hazard is not ready to give up the chase yet.

"It is difficult, very difficult, but it is possible," he said. "In football, anything can happen.

"We need it believe, we need to trust in each other and try to win every game. That's it.

"We have six games to play in the league; if we win the six games but don't finish in the top four, at least we did everything. No regrets, let's play one month."

Hazard - who has been at Stamford Bridge since 2012 - has been linked with clubs including Real Madrid and Premier League leaders Manchester City.