Champions League last four all at similar level, claim Alisson and De Rossi

Roma stars Alisson and Daniele De Rossi expect a difficult game against Liverpool, although they believe all four Champions League semi-finalists are at a similar level.

The Giallorossi stunned favourites Barcelona in the last eight as they fought back from a 4-1 first-leg deficit to win 3-0 at the Stadio Olimpico and improbably progress on away goals.

And Alisson, who has starred throughout their European run, is now hopeful Roma can go one step further and reach May's final in Kiev.

"There's always excitement to learn who you are going to face," he told Sky Sport Italia of the draw.

"[Liverpool] are a great side. They have been doing well and are getting better and better. They still haven't lost in the Champions League this season, so they'll be a tough opponent.

"But when you arrive at this stage, there's not much difference between all the teams.

"It will be nice to see [former Roma star Mohamed] Salah - all of us love him. I am also good friends with [Brazil's Roberto] Firmino, but they are all great players."

And captain De Rossi agrees with his team-mate's assessment, adding his belief that Roma will get chances to beat Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.

"We have seen the draw and things would have changed little, whoever we had got in the end," he said. "At this level, all the teams - Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid - are great sides, incredible.

"Liverpool have made a statement similar to ours by knocking out the team that I thought might win it all, in Manchester City, and they have a coach whose approach I love.

"We respect them - just as we did Barcelona and Shakhtar Donetsk - but we will have our chances."