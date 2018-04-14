The Browns' 2018 schedule features another uneasy path for a franchise coming off an 0-16 season that set a rebuild in motion with new GM John Dorsey in the offseason.

Browns schedule 2018: Cleveland's priority is first win after 0-16 season

Hue Jackson is back, and the coach will have to show some progress after compiling a 1-31 record over the last two seasons. The goal should be simple against the usual AFC North rivals and cross-over games against the NFC South and AFC West: Win one game and go from there.

Below is a breakdown of the Browns' schedule in 2018. Cleveland's regular-season schedule, including dates and kickoff times, will be posted after it is made available by the NFL.

Browns schedule 2018

Browns preseason schedule

Week 1 at N.Y. Giants Week 2 Buffalo Week 3 Philadelphia Week 4 at Detroit

Browns 2018 home opponents

Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers, Kansas City Chiefs, San Diego Chargers, N.Y. Jets, Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Falcons

Browns 2018 away opponents

Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers, Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders, Houston Texans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New Orleans Saints

Toughest tests: The road schedule features a brutal outdoor game at Denver and indoor game at New Orleans. Those are tough places to play for any team. The home schedule features playoff teams from last season in Kansas City, Carolina and Atlanta. The Chargers, the last team the Browns beat in the regular season, also visit FirstEnergy Stadium.

Biggest breaks: The Jets present one clear chance for the Browns to score a victory. Cleveland played three games against AFC North teams in the first four weeks last season and hung with the Steelers in a 21-18 loss in Week 1. Look for Cleveland to get a division opponent early in the same situation.

Bottom line: This is Cleveland, so there are no easy games on the schedule. If you look at the first six weeks of the last two seasons, Cleveland had six one-score losses. If the Browns can flip one or two of those into close victories regardless of competition, it could build some momentum in the right direction. Here is a not-so-fun fact for Browns fans: Cleveland is 1-18 in openers since returning to the NFL in 1999, and that includes 13 straight Week 1 losses and an 0-14 record at home. A Week 1 victory would be a giant step in the right direction. Record prediction: 4-12