NHL playoffs 2018: Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg doubtful for Game 2 after 'dangerous hit'

Alexander Wennberg was on the receiving end of a high, hard hit in Thursday's playoff series opener between the Blue Jackets and Capitals and is listed as doubtful for Game 2 which is scheduled for Sunday evening at Capital One Arena.

NHL Playoffs 2018: Blue Jackets' Wennberg hurt, doubtful Sunday after 'dangerous hit'

The Columbus center was knocked out of the game and did not return after Washington's Tom Wilson hit him in the head with an elbow, while jumping into Wennberg, 1:18 into the third period. Wilson was assessed a two-minute charging minor and the Blue Jackets scored on the ensuing power play, tying the game 2-2 en-route to an exciting 4-3 overtime victory.



The hit on Wennberg that led to the Vanek power play goal. #CBJ pic.twitter.com/rIVyJaLqN0

— 1st Ohio Battery (@1stOhioBattery) April 13, 2018



On Friday, Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen called the play "a dangerous hit" by Wilson and termed Wennberg's injury as "upper body".

Wilson told reporters after the game, "I'm just trying to finish my check there. I'm obviously not trying to take a penalty. That cost us the game."

Earlier in the game, Columbus forward Josh Anderson received a five-minute major and game misconduct for boarding Washington defenseman Michal Kempny late in the first period. The Capitals scored twice on the five-minute power play to secure a 2-0 lead. Wennberg's goal 4:48 into the second period started Columbus on its comeback.

Like Wennberg, Kempny did not return to the game.

"The Josh Anderson hit, it's one of those calls that's tough, it happens fast...I do not agree with the call, even with that," Kekalainen told reporters on a conference call Friday. "It's unfortunate the player got hurt, obviously. Nobody wants to see that."

Speaking in general about the league's officiating, Kekalainen was understanding of the difficulty of making the right calls.

"The rules are clear, but when there is a judgment call there's always going to be difference of opinion," explained the Columbus GM. "There are always going to be bad penalties called because the game is so fast; but the referees do their best, so you just play the game, concentrate on playing."