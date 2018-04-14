News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Ricciardo wins incredible Chinese Grand Prix
Ricciardo wins incredible Chinese Grand Prix

Kevin Plawecki injury update: Mets C has broken hand, leaving team thin behind plate

Sporting News
Sporting News /

For a 10-1 team, the Mets are starting to get used to bad news.

Kevin Plawecki injury update: Mets C has broken hand, leaving team thin behind plate

Kevin Plawecki injury update: Mets C has broken hand, leaving team thin behind plate

Only days after starting catcher Travis d'Arnaud was sidelined with a partially torn UCL in his throwing elbow, the Mets lost backup-turned-starter Kevin Plawecki with a broken left hand, the New York Post reported Friday, citing an unidentified industry source.

Plawecki sustained the injury Wednesday night when he was hit by a pitch from the Marlins' Tayron Guerrero.

According to the Post, the team will call up veteran Jose Lobaton from Triple-A Las Vegas to join rookie Tomas Nido, but the Mets, winners of eight straight, might consider trading for help.


MORE:
Travis d’Arnaud injury update: Mets C to 10-day DL with right UCL tear

The most intriguing possibility: Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto, a career .280/.322/.428 hitter who has averaged 15 homers and 68 RBIs in four MLB seasons. He has been on the disabled list with a bruised back but is expected to return next week.

Realmuto won't come cheaply, however, and the Mets farm system already is thin of the kind of top-level prospects a rebuilding Marlins franchise would be seeking.

Back To Top